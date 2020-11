MASON CITY, Iowa – Repairing a gas line is closing a section of street in Mason City.

The City Engineering Department says South Washington Avenue between 4th Street SW and U.S. 65 will be shut down until November 11. This is to fix an Alliant Energy gas service line and as part of the annual Street Panel and Curb Replacement program.

Drivers are urged to use an alternate route will work is going on.