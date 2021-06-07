Road rage means probation for Byron man

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Byron man gets probation for a road rage incident.

Anukone Jordan Somphanith, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of threats of violence and was sentenced Monday in Olmsted County District Court to five years of supervised probation. Somphanith must also either do 50 hours of community work service or pay a $500 fine.

Authorities say Somphanith pointed a handgun at another vehicle on December 30, 2020. The 19-year-old driver of the other vehicle told officers he was westbound on 41st Street NW and when two lanes of traffic merged in the 3500 block, another vehicle pulled up next to him and someone pointed a gun out the passenger window.

Olmsted County sheriff’s deputies say Somphanith admitted to waving a gun out the window, calling it a bad decision.