Road construction to affect Olmsted County travelers

Three projects to begin Monday, weather permitting.

Posted: Sep 15, 2019 8:51 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – Multiple construction projects will affect Olmsted County travelers, starting Monday.

Concrete rehabilitation work on West Circle Drive is continuing, with traffic being switched onto the inside lanes as work is finished between 12th Street SW and 3rd Street SW. Southbound traffic on West Circle Drive will also be reduced to a single lane between the U.S. 52 ramps at 44th Street NW and Valleyhigh Road NW. Drivers should anticipate delays. Work on this $1.85 million project is expected to be completed by November 1.

County Road 1 SE in Pleasant Grove will also be closed from County Road 140 to 105th Street SE for a culvert replacement. Weather permitting, work should be finished by Friday. A detour will be in place. Drivers are reminded to use caution and slowdown in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

And lane closures on 2nd Avenue SW between 2nd and 3rd Street SW in Rochester are closing the bus stop located there. Routes that normally stopped on 2nd Avenue SW will have alternate stops while utility work is going on, roughly two to four weeks.

The relocated stops are:

• Routes 6D and 15D will stop on 3 St SW just west of 2 Ave SW.
• Routes 12, 12M, 12N and 14 will stop on 3 Ave SW between 2 St and 3 St SW.
• Route 19 will stop at the Route 1 stand on 2 St SW between 2 Ave and 3 Ave SW.

