Road conditions blamed for 2-vehicle crash north of Mason City

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - Slippery road conditions were the cause of a two-vehicle crash Thursday, authorities said.

At 7:15 a.m. Thursday, a 2012 Chevy Impala driven by Tammy Waddington, 58, of Clear Lake, had stopped at the intersection of Highway 65 and B20.

A 2008 Ford Taurus driven by Wesley Womack, 47, of Scarville, was traveling in the same direction and was unable to stop due to slippery road conditions. The impact caused minor damage to the Waddington vehicle. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.