Clear

Road closures in Mason City and Charles City to start Monday

Drivers asked to avoid the areas.

Posted: Aug 4, 2019 2:56 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Road closures are expected to start Monday in Mason City and Charles City, weather permitting.

The replacement of a fire hydrant and two water valves will shut down Crestmore Way from Kentucky Avenue to Park Lane for about five days. Water service will also be affected in that part of Mason City on Tuesday from 7:30 am through 2 pm.

South Main Street in Charles City is being closed from Parkside Lane to the Charley Western Trail for storm sewer work. This closure is expected to last roughly two weeks.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid both areas while work is ongoing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Charles City
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Tracking a warm and sunny weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Reaction: Newman wins third-straight title

Image

Cleaning up Winnebago River

Image

Two Kasson small businesses celebrate grand opening and growth

Image

Tunnel to Towers 5k honors fallen firefighter

Image

Disaster relief loans coming to Dodge County

Image

Highlights: Newman Catholic vs. Alburnett

Image

State Patrol: Three people in two vehicles killed in I-90 crash

Image

IHSBCA All-Star teams announced

Image

New soccer field comes to Rochester

Image

Honkers split with Mankato

Community Events