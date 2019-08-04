Road closures in Mason City and Charles City to start Monday

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Road closures are expected to start Monday in Mason City and Charles City, weather permitting.

The replacement of a fire hydrant and two water valves will shut down Crestmore Way from Kentucky Avenue to Park Lane for about five days. Water service will also be affected in that part of Mason City on Tuesday from 7:30 am through 2 pm.

South Main Street in Charles City is being closed from Parkside Lane to the Charley Western Trail for storm sewer work. This closure is expected to last roughly two weeks.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid both areas while work is ongoing.