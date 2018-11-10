Road closures could start Thursday in northwest Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Road projects are closing some streets in northwest Rochester.

Between Thursday and Monday, 48th Street NW will be temporarily closed from the intersection with Highway 52 West Frontage Road and extending west for 100 feet. This closure will not last more than 24 hours and access to 48th Street will be maintained through 31st Avenue NW.

During the same time, Tongen Avenue NW will be temporarily shut down from the intersection with 48th Street NW and extending north for about 100 feet. This closure will last between 24 and 48 hours. Access to Tongen Avenue will be through 51st Street NW.

These closures will not affect Rochester Public Transit routes.

Rochester Public Works advises drivers and pedestrians to be cautious in and around all work zones.

Olmsted County Road 108 between 90th Avenue SW and County Road 115 will also be shut down for up to two days for a culvert repair starting on Thursday. The closure is expected to last from 7:30 am until 3:30 pm each day, weather permitting. All roadways approaching this section will be closed.