Clear

Road closures could start Thursday in northwest Rochester

Expected to last no more than two days.

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 7:51 PM
Updated: Nov. 7, 2018 8:05 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Road projects are closing some streets in northwest Rochester.

Between Thursday and Monday, 48th Street NW will be temporarily closed from the intersection with Highway 52 West Frontage Road and extending west for 100 feet. This closure will not last more than 24 hours and access to 48th Street will be maintained through 31st Avenue NW.

During the same time, Tongen Avenue NW will be temporarily shut down from the intersection with 48th Street NW and extending north for about 100 feet. This closure will last between 24 and 48 hours. Access to Tongen Avenue will be through 51st Street NW.

These closures will not affect Rochester Public Transit routes.

Rochester Public Works advises drivers and pedestrians to be cautious in and around all work zones.

Olmsted County Road 108 between 90th Avenue SW and County Road 115 will also be shut down for up to two days for a culvert repair starting on Thursday.  The closure is expected to last from 7:30 am until 3:30 pm each day, weather permitting.  All roadways approaching this section will be closed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
The weekend chill continues but we avoid the snow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rockford community reaction

Image

Shuttle service to start in 2019

Image

Students create art

Image

Flag pole dedication

Image

Funding Lost for McQuillen Place Apartments

Image

Veterans are speaking out about the benefits of medical marijuana

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Friday

Image

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new mental health clinic

Image

Woman receives Quilt of Valor

Image

A shuttle service between Mayo's Albert Lea and Austin campuses

Community Events