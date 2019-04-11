OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Semi truck drivers taking a break at the Marion Rest Stop off of I90 tell KIMT that the roads are rough and some of their travel routes are impacted by closed roads.
"I was supposed to go up 94 but that was closed... so I'm going this way and going up to minneapolis now so it's a little further out of the way, but at least I can get there," says truck driver Ron Jansen.
"It's crazy out there. The roads are slick," adds truck driver Richard Albert.
Related Content
- Road closures cause semi truck drivers to reroute
- Semi truck drivers brace themselves during the wind advisory
- Truck/semi crash in Freeborn County
- Semi and truck collide in Worth County
- Deteriorating roads affecting drivers
- Chatfield semi driver in I-90 collision
- Rochester semi driver in deadly collision
- Sheriff: NE Iowa tow truck driver avoids injury after semi hits vehicle
- Road closure starts Tuesday in Mason City
- Flooding causes road closures in Kossuth County
Scroll for more content...