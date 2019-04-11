Road closures cause semi truck drivers to reroute

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Semi truck drivers taking a break at the Marion Rest Stop off of I90 tell KIMT that the roads are rough and some of their travel routes are impacted by closed roads.

"I was supposed to go up 94 but that was closed... so I'm going this way and going up to minneapolis now so it's a little further out of the way, but at least I can get there," says truck driver Ron Jansen.

"It's crazy out there. The roads are slick," adds truck driver Richard Albert.