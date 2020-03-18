Clear
Road closure starts Thursday in Mason City

Traffic blocked for several days by construction.

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 7:27 PM
Updated: Mar 18, 2020 8:53 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A portion of South Pierce Avenue is being closed for underground construction.

The Mason City Engineering Department says traffic will be blocked between 4th Street SW (Highway 122) and 3rd Street SW for about four days starting Thursday.

This is to allow for the disconnection of a private water service and the installation of a new sanitary sewer line for the adjacent Kwik Star development.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes while work is going on.

