MASON CITY, Iowa – A portion of South Pierce Avenue is being closed for underground construction.
The Mason City Engineering Department says traffic will be blocked between 4th Street SW (Highway 122) and 3rd Street SW for about four days starting Thursday.
This is to allow for the disconnection of a private water service and the installation of a new sanitary sewer line for the adjacent Kwik Star development.
Drivers are asked to use alternate routes while work is going on.
Related Content
- Road closure starts Thursday in Mason City
- Road closure starts Tuesday in Mason City
- Mason City road closure to start Monday
- Road closure starts Monday in Mason City
- Rochester road closure to start Thursday
- Bridge closure in Mason City
- Detour starts Wednesday on Mason City road
- Road closures in Mason City and Charles City to start Monday
- Road closures could start Thursday in northwest Rochester
- More road closures begin Monday in Mason City
Scroll for more content...