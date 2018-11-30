ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Plainview Lane will be closed for much of Friday near 4th Ave. while crews work to fix a gas leak, the city of Albert Lea said Friday morning.
“Local traffic is asked to find alternate routes and avoid the construction area to allow room for the gas company to complete their work. Once the repair work is finished, the road will be reopened as soon possible,” the city said.
Related Content
- Road closure in Albert Lea to fix gas leak
- Albert Lea stabber sentenced
- Albert Lea police investigate shooting
- Albert Lea's Glazier picks Iowa
- Camper fire in Albert Lea
- Prison for Albert Lea burglar
- Art installation in Albert lea
- Gas leak shuts down Rochester road
- Wright County gas leak fixed early this morning
- Gas leak closes Highway 122
Scroll for more content...