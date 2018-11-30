Clear
Road closure in Albert Lea to fix gas leak

Plainview Lane will be closed for much of the day near 4th Ave. while crews work to fix a gas leak, the city of Albert Lea said Friday morning.

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Plainview Lane will be closed for much of Friday near 4th Ave. while crews work to fix a gas leak, the city of Albert Lea said Friday morning.
“Local traffic is asked to find alternate routes and avoid the construction area to allow room for the gas company to complete their work. Once the repair work is finished, the road will be reopened as soon possible,” the city said.

