Road blocked off as tactical team executes search warrant near downtown Mason City

A large law enforcement presence has resulted in a road being blocked off near downtown Mason City.

Posted: Mar. 7, 2019 2:19 PM

MASON CITY, Iowa - A large law enforcement presence has resulted in a road being blocked off near downtown Mason City.
The road is blocked off on 1st St. NE from N. Connecticut Ave. to East State St., and the tactical team is executing a search warrant, according to law enforcement on scene.
We will have more information as it becomes available.

Tracking an icy and snowy weekend.
