Riverwalk project in Mason City gets $150,000

DES MOINES, Iowa – Mason City is getting $150,000 in state aid for part of the River City Renaissance project.

The money is going to the Willow Creek Riverwalk, which is described as “a public space that connects residents and visitors to expanding amenities downtown.” The project will include a prominent “hearth” gathering location, a new pathway through the mall parking lot, new Sculptures on Parade artwork and trail improvements.

The $150,000 is part of $1.25 million being given out by the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs through two programs: Iowa Great Places and Strengthening Communities.

“These programs help Iowans re-energize their communities, making them more attractive to businesses, families and young professionals who are choosing where to set up shop or settle down to live, work and play,” says Department of Cultural Affairs Director Chris Kramer. “We appreciate the Iowa Legislature’s ongoing support for these proven strategies to help Iowans boost quality of life and stimulate economic growth.”

Grants are also going to:

Grinnell Veterans Memorial Building Campaign – Prairie Star Veteran Artist Residency, $300,000

Sioux City Downtown Riverfront Vision Plan, $400,000

Building a Connection to the Rivers (Waterloo/Cedar Falls), $150,000

Racquetball Court Renovation (Atlantic), $33,000

YMCA of Greater Des Moines Camp Renovation Projects, $71,500

Natatorium Dehumidification, Heating and Cooling System (Centerville), $84,500

A Staff Cabin to Meet the Growing Demand of Additional Campers at Camp Wapsie (Coggon), $33,000

Camp Foster Cabin Stabilization Project (Spirit Lake), $28,000