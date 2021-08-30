Riverside Central Elementary Otters celebrate first day of school

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Riverside Central Elementary School welcomed back its students on Monday for the first day of school. While many of the Riverside Otters were excited to be back in class, the day came with some hesitancies as well.

"I'm not ready yet," incoming third-grader Jada Jeter told KIMT News 3 as her mother Rita Flick dropped her off in the morning. Flick insisted that the return to school was a positive thing. "I think she's still adjusting. Coming back from quarantine and COVID over the year. It's just been a lot of changes for us. New school schedules, with the kids and everything. We're excited," she explains.

"We function very much like a family here, so it's almost like a reunion the first day of school. It's exciting," says Principal Matt Ruzek. He spent the morning greeting families and students as they gathered around the school. He tells KIMT some parents he spoke with are ecstatic to return, and others are more apprehensive.

"This has always been a safe place that I think there's trust built and there are lasting relationships that are here so I think that helps alleviate some of that, but it's still there," he explains. "We love your kids. We love them unconditionally. Our first and every obligation is to keep them safe and keep them happy and give them a chance to experience school like we want them to experience school; like they deserve to experience school."

Other RPS elementary schools have their official first day on Wednesday. Today and tomorrow, they're participating in Step Into Learning, where students spend one-on-one time with teachers and staff.

Longfellow Elementary, which operates on a 45-15 schedule, began the school year in July.