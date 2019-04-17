Clear
BREAKING NEWS: New development regarding John Vansice, a longtime person of interest in Huisentruit case Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Riverland teacher wins statewide honor

Kimberly Hansen Kimberly Hansen

Given an 'Award for Excellence' by state college board.

Posted: Apr. 17, 2019 3:22 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Riverland Community College educator receives an “Award for Excellence.”

The Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities say Kimberly Hansen is being recognized for her exceptional individual professional accomplishment.

“Ms. Hansen has served Riverland for 32 years as an unlimited full-time accounting faculty member,” says Adenuga Atewologun, president of Riverland Community College. “She is a dynamic, creative, and collaborative instructor. Ms. Hansen demonstrates an esteemed commitment to life-long learning and the teaching profession. Her investment in students reflects the needs and purpose of all students, emphasizing ‘learning by discovery’ and use of current technologies that ensures student success. I am extremely proud of the positive connections she has made with her students. Kim’s approach to teaching and assessment reflects the needs and style of the student. She is committed to every student’s success; her dedication ensures that they will not only learn but excel.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
Austin
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Tracking showers, storms, and our severe weather threat coming into the evening.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New development regarding person of interest in Huisentruit case

Image

Scene video from Mason City shooting

Image

Tracking the Potential for Strong Storms

Image

Dodge County housing analysis shows need is growing fast

Image

'Quizzem' app launches in Rochester

Image

Police investigate shots fired in Mason City.

Image

Trump Challenger

Image

National Health Care Decisions Day

Image

Safe Routes to School

Image

Thanking Crews Restoring Power

Community Events