Riverland teacher wins statewide honor

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Riverland Community College educator receives an “Award for Excellence.”

The Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities say Kimberly Hansen is being recognized for her exceptional individual professional accomplishment.

“Ms. Hansen has served Riverland for 32 years as an unlimited full-time accounting faculty member,” says Adenuga Atewologun, president of Riverland Community College. “She is a dynamic, creative, and collaborative instructor. Ms. Hansen demonstrates an esteemed commitment to life-long learning and the teaching profession. Her investment in students reflects the needs and purpose of all students, emphasizing ‘learning by discovery’ and use of current technologies that ensures student success. I am extremely proud of the positive connections she has made with her students. Kim’s approach to teaching and assessment reflects the needs and style of the student. She is committed to every student’s success; her dedication ensures that they will not only learn but excel.”