Riverland students participate in simulated trauma disaster

AUSTIN, Minn- Students at Riverland Community College are getting hands-on training that could help them save lives.

Students from six different programs such as nursing, law enforcement and radiography work side by side with volunteers from the community. This was for a simulated trauma disaster. Miguel Gonzalez is studying radiography and says this is will help him in his future career.

“The radiography aspect I kind of understand the patient perspective that will help me know in the future what they are feeling and going through," Gonzalez said.

Rachel John is also a radiography student and says this lesson was eye-opening.

"Kind of more brainstorming okay critical thinking okay what are we going to do how are we gonna get this image done how are we not going to move the patient as much as possible."

About a hundred people from students to faculty participated in the Monday lesson.