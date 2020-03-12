Riverland Community College to suspend classes for a week

KIMT-TV 3 – Riverland Community College says it will suspend classes from March 16 until March 22.

That includes both face-to-face courses and ones offered through online or so-called hybrid environments. The school says all administrators, faculty, and staff will report to work as usual to develop teaching plans for when classes resume March 23. Student housing will remain open.

Riverland further says all events or other gatherings totaling more than 100 attendees are cancelled until May 1, at which time the situation will be re-evaluated. This includes the Ag Summit, the Employee All College Day, Fire Safety School, Evening of Excellence, The Hormel Foundation Austin Assurance Scholarship Celebration, Program Open Houses, and Theater Performances.

The school says student workers that rely on work study as part of their college experience are allowed to work as long as they follow the appropriate health precautions, such as:

Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough every time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Riverland also wants students to consider their emotional health as well, issuing the following statement:

“Living through pandemic such as COVID-19 can be extremely stressful. Dealing with the threat of COVID-19 is upsetting because it is outside the range of a normal day to day experience. You may feel anxiety, or fear for yourself and your loved ones becoming exposed to the virus. At the same time, you may be feeling overwhelmed by the constant, rapidly changing, and often conflicting information provided by the media regarding the growing danger of COVID-19. While it is critical during this time to take care of your physical health, you also need to pay attention to your emotional health.”

To see Riverland’s updates on the evolving COVID-19 coronavirus situation, click here.