Riverland Community College takes learning on the road

ALBERT LEA, Minn-Riverland Community College is taking learning on the road. The college is rolling out a new mobile training lab to help high schools and employers with a shortage of space and a need for training.

There are eight welding stations inside. The station is designed to teach industrial maintenance and machine repair. Kenneth Hinton is a student at the college. He took a break from his studies to check out the lab.

"For those that are learning this is a great experience for them," Hinton said.

Hinton is a student in the automotive department but says once he has completed his plan he might take additional courses in welding. Bob Bender is an instructor at Riverland Community College in Albert Lea and was part of the team that created the mobile training lab. He says the lab will revolutionize learning.

"If they can't get the student to the campus we are gonna bring the training lab to them," Bender said.

The lab is an engineering marvel. The bulky equipment is powered by generators packed into the big rig flawlessly. Bender is proud of the lab's functional design.

“We were beating our heads trying to create a design, Bender said. “What can we make portable, what can we make accessible and I think we did a really good job."

The projected cost for this trailer was $200,000 which the college exceeded slightly.