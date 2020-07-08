Riverland Community College reopens in Albert Lea and Austin

ALBERT LEA/AUSTIN, Minn. – Riverland Community College has reopened its buildings in Albert Lea and Austin.

This is the first time both campuses have been open to the public since the school closed in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“As the restrictions have loosened to allow more face-to-face interactions, Riverland will have some staff in every department to assist potential and current students,” says college president Dr. Adenuga Atewologun. “Several protocols have been put into place to protect visitors and employees in accordance with current state and national safety guidelines.”

Riverland says there have been some changes to campus policy and procedure to protect staff, students, and visitors:

• Lobbies will be open during regular weekday hours. It is advised to call ahead for an appointment for faster and safer service.

• Riverland is asking people to use phone, email, and online options if that can fit your service needs.

• Only certain doors will be open and visitors will be screened for symptoms upon entry. On the Albert Lea campus, enter through the A1 door. On the Austin campus, East Building, please enter through the E7 door. On the Austin campus, West Building, please enter through the W1 door.

• Visitors will be asked to fill out a brief questionnaire at the entrance or complete online questionnaire before coming to campus to save time.

• If you are sick, or if you have any COVID-19 symptoms, please do not come to campus.

Riverland is also asking visitors to limit the number of people they bring to campus, practice social distancing, and mask wearing and hand washing are encouraged.

Riverland’s campus in Owatonna is scheduled to reopen on July 20.