Riverland Community College hosts welcoming week

AUSTIN, Minn- Welcoming Week is taking place in communities throughout the country. It's a time that brings together immigrants and community members in a spirit of unity. Wednesday Riverland Community College Austin held an event to welcome new citizens and immigrants. The event was put together by Austin Adult Learning Center and the Austin Human Rights Commission.

Rina Bissinger attended the event. She says she is currently working on getting her green card and work permit. She came to Wednesday's event to support and meet other immigrants. Bissinger is originally from Japan. About five years ago she chose to migrate to Minnesota for school.

"Minnesota has a lot of great universities that are affordable tuition," Bissinger said.

Stacy Mason works at the Austin Adult Learning Center and is one of the organizers of today's celebration.

"Austin is very welcoming we embrace the diversity and we have a great culture here encouraging those that come from different communities," Mason said.

Rina agrees with Mason.

"I really like the diversity that I see in this community," Bissinger said. " I see people and I can tell that they are from all over the world and that's something I really enjoy in Minnesota. In Japan I don't see many people from many countries."

She learned to embrace the cold winters and wanted to use her education to get familiar with her community. So she thought what better way than to volunteer with the city.

" I'm getting to learn about my community and it makes me so happy," Bissinger said.