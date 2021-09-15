Riverland Community College celebrates Welcoming America Week

AUSTIN, Minn . - It's welcoming America week - a nationwide initiative to create welcoming and inclusive cities all across America.

To celebrate Riverland Community College in Austin is holding community events all week.

Tuesday was a discussion featuring immigrant voices sharing their stories.

Among those speakers was Marylary Apolo from Myanmar.

Apolo was born in Myanmar, Asia, and grew up in a refugee camp.

Two months after arriving in the US, she started working at a fast-food chain - not understanding English well. Now she's living in Minnesota with her 5 children. Her husband is disabled and it's been hard for them to find work. That's what prompted them to open their own Asian grocery store.

“I think that is really hard to start a business with no business background. it is hard but later I think that it is very helpful for my community also,” she expresses.

Apolo's Asian grocery store is one of six Asian grocery stores in Austin. Apolo tells KIMT she wants her fellow mothers to encourage their children to get their education.

“Life never runs smooth. But never give up. If you have the opportunity, do your best, and one day you will be helpful to your community, your country, and your backcountry,” she encourages.

Riverland Community College will hold welcome week events throughout the week.