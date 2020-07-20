Riverland Community College and Workforce Development are partnering to offer free tuition

AUSTIN, Minn. - If you're one of the many Americans recently furloughed because of COVID-19... listen up! You could have your tuition paid for.

Riverland Community College and Workforce Development Inc. are partnering to help those who are unemployed connect with the training or tuition dollars they need to get good jobs in high demand areas. The director of admissions, Nel Zellar, said their goal is to offer people a chance to turn their life around. "They do the funding part and we do the part where we help them get into the college and enroll and make their dreams possible," explained Zellar.

There are some requirements though. Zellar said you have to be recently furloughed or unemployed and want to work in a field that's in high demand, like healthcare or the trucking industry. She explained as a community college, it's their job to help out students and the surrounding businesses. "It's helping most importantly those local individuals that need jobs or under employed," Zellar said. "It's helping our local business industries stay in business."

If you want to apply for the free tuition, you can do so through Workforce Development Inc. and they'll determine if you're qualified. If so, Riverland Community College would then help narrow down what program fits best for you and help you get enrolled.