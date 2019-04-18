Riverland Community College Host 4th Annual Work Skills Challenge

Thursday Riverland Community College hosted the 4th Annual Work Skills Day.
About 46 students from districts all over Southern Minnesota attended the workshop here at Riverland Community College.
These students came to the workshop with lots of questions in hand with the goal of learning how to land their dream job.
Alecia Warren is a senior at Albert Lea High School. As she contemplates her next step in life she says her greatest challenge is stepping out of her comfort zone. At this workshop, she's getting one on one coaching.
"It helps you to understand how to do your job applications," said Warren.
The program helps students like Warren through interaction with future employers. Organizers Erin Gustafson said the students learned about resume building and how to job search.
" Here they can meet with an employer that they might want to work within the future,” said Gustafson
During his mock interview student, Chris Awsumb shares that anxiety is a barrier for him.
Awsumb wants to be a handyman he says the session helped him.
" I did problem-solving and an interview," said Awsumb
Both Warren and Awsumb say it's a lesson that they will carry with them for life.
