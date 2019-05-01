River path in Rochester to close for reconstruction

ROCHESTER, Minn. -The path along the South Zumbro River is being closed for reconstruction.
Rochester Sand and Gravel will be widening the existing path and adding a new connection to 5th Avenue SW. Work is scheduled to start Wednesday, weather permitting, and be finished before Memorial Day Weekend.
The multi-use path will be closed while work is going on and no posted detour will be in place. Walkers and bicyclists are advised to take care while traveling alternate routes.
