River path in Rochester to close for reconstruction

City officials say it should reopen before Memorial Day Weekend.

Posted: May. 1, 2019 11:07 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. -The path along the South Zumbro River is being closed for reconstruction.

Rochester Sand and Gravel will be widening the existing path and adding a new connection to 5th Avenue SW. Work is scheduled to start Wednesday, weather permitting, and be finished before Memorial Day Weekend.

The multi-use path will be closed while work is going on and no posted detour will be in place. Walkers and bicyclists are advised to take care while traveling alternate routes.

