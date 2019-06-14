Clear

River City Renaissance projects progressing

Announcement on hotel and convention center expected soon, city says

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 1:17 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's Mason City's major downtown development that includes many amenities, including an arena, hotel and conference center, and sky walk.

Progress on many River City Renaissance projects is going strong: the roofline of the multi-purpose arena is being built, and concrete has been poured for seating. At last week's city council meeting, an issuance for Bid Package #4, which would convert former retail space into offices next to the arena, was approved. In addition, City Administrator Aaron Burnett says the sale of a parking lot across from the arena that will be used for a future apartment and townhome complex is expected to close soon.

It's something Shawn Anderson is excited about.

"If the rent's affordable, that'll be easy to live on. Right now, it's hard to find an apartment that's affordable for people."

On Thursday, Music Man Square opened for the tourism season. The museum will soon be undergoing some changes as a hotel and convention center will be constructed across the street, with a sky bridge to connect the two to the museum also being constructed. Nick Whitehurst is the events coordinator with Music Man Square, and is excited about the impact a sky bridge will have on the project.

"It's great for Mason City's tourism. Bringing in extra things with the arena, it also brings more people into the square, shopping downtown. It's all great things for Mason City."

In a video posted to the city's Facebook page Thursday morning, Mayor Bill Schickel says an announcement regarding that part of the project is expected to be made very soon.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Tracking a cool start with rebounding temps for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Austin baseball advances to 3A Semifinals

Image

Hayfield vs. Sacred Heart

Image

Wheelchair Sports Camp

Image

Getting a ticket isn't so bad!

Image

Delivering hope to Ronald McDonald House

Image

Avoid the summer slide

Image

Zumbro River Watershed plan released

Image

Home safety kits

Image

Tornado cleanup at the fairgrounds

Image

Tourism season in Lanesboro

Community Events