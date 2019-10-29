River City Renaissance projects moving full-speed ahead

MASON CITY, Iowa - The River City Renaissance project continues moving forward.

Inside the Multi-Purpose Arena at Southbridge Mall, boards, glass and two scoreboards have been installed for the hockey rink, as well as general seating, locker rooms, and renovating the mall corridor that leads into the arena into offices for Mason City Youth Hockey, North Iowa Bulls and Mason City Parks & Recreation. In addition, crews are working on enclosing the southern entrance.

On the other side of the parking lot, crews have been moving sewer lines in order to prep the site of the future hotel/convention center, which will be under the Hyatt Place name. The city has also been working with Iowa DOT on moving forward with the skywalk that will lead from the hotel to Music Man Square, and is hoping to begin construction on it next spring.

Across Willow Creek, an elevator shaft has been constructed for the apartment complex in the same area where townhomes will be going in on the former south overflow parking lot for the mall.

City Administrator Aaron Burnett is pleased with the developments.

"We're seeing new additions every week, every few weeks. The goal is to get that completely back into use and seeing it be a real asset to the community."

Since the start of construction, the former America Best Inn & Suites was bought and is being renovated. Burnett points to it and other development projects not just in downtown, but around town as well.

"We're seeing a great amount of investment. Over $300 million worth in new investment in North Iowa. And that's huge. That's a huge number for any area. We're excited about that momentum. And I think that we're seeing small businesses seeking to invest in our downtown. If you look at the Plaza, we've had several small businesses open in the Plaza, we've got several that are about to open up over the next few months. I think this is a great time in Mason City and I'm excited to see the business community supporting that vision also."

The arena is still on track to be open by December, while the apartment/townhome complex is expected to be open by next July.