River City Morning Kiwanis donating membership dues to youth organizations

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's been a tough year for many, including families with young children. But the River City Morning Kiwanis club is looking to help ease the burden.

The club is splitting their $9,000 of membership dues to youth organizations like daycares such as Sunbeam Daycare & Preschool, food programs like Mohawk Market, and the Mason City Family YMCA. The Y's CEO Heath Hupke says $750 went to cover program fees for families, including the after school and summer day camp programs.

"It's going right back into North Iowa, keeping our families happy and safe, and providing great programs for them all."

During these trying times, Hupke says it's all about pulling together.

"Businesses, organizations, service clubs...they go above and beyond to meet the needs in our community, for our nonprofits, those seeking and needing help. I think Mason City is really lucky to have groups like Kiwanis and other organizations, other businesses that donate to worthy organizations."

Altogether, donations are being distributed to the following:

*Community Kitchen of North Iowa-$750

*Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank-$500

*Mohawk Market Food Pantry-$1,000

*John Adams Food Pantry-$500

*Salvation Army-$750

*North Iowa Youth Center-$500

*Mason City Alternative School-$250

*Youth For Christ-$500

*Charlie Brown Daycare & Preschool-$500

*Tugs Daycare & Preschool-$500

*Sunbeam Daycare & Preschool-$500

*Little Angels Daycare & Preschool-$500

*Newman Catholic Daycare & Preschool-$500

*North Iowa Christian School-$500

*Children's Autism Center-$500

*YMCA-$750

In addition, $1,000 is going to Newman Catholic Elementary School for new Chrome tablets for students who have fallen behind.