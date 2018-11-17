MASON CITY, Iowa – Gun enthusiasts have the ability to get out of the cold weather this weekend and enjoy the River City Gun Show.

The River City Rifle and Pistol Club is holding its fall show this weekend at the North Iowa Events Center allowing attendees to view exhibits, or buy and/or trade firearms and related items.

The club’s executive officer told KIMT that the event is a fundraiser benefitting several different programs within the community.

“This is kind of our fundraiser event,” said Rod Haag. “It’s what we use to promote the Women on Target program. We also do a lot with the Boy Scout shooting programs. We have trap leagues that work out there in the high school, and trap clubs shoot at our range – we run a really nice range facility.”

Chris Blue, the owner of Take A Shot Gun Shop & Firearms Training out of West Union reminds everyone that proper education and training are important, especially when it comes to children.

“They’re never too young to start training and learning about safety,” said Blue. “That way they grow up with it and takes the voodoo away from it so that they know what they are and what they can do so it’s not that mysterious object they’ve got to find when mom and dad are gone.”

Blue also says it is equally as important for adults to understand their weapons and recommends getting training or visiting a shooting range.

The event continues on Nov. 18 from 9 AM-3 PM.