River Bend Assisted Living distributes 1st round of COVID-19 vaccine

ROCHESTER, Minn. - KIMT News 3 has an update on a story we brought you about two weeks ago. A long-term care facility in Rochester has now receive its first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

River Bend Assisted Living and Memory Care says nearly 100% of the 80 residents received the vaccine on Wednesday with about only four unable to get it.

Instead of getting the Moderna vaccine as originally expected, the Pfizer vaccine was distributed instead. Executive director Jon Stene says the process still went off without a hitch with around 60% of staff also opting to get the vaccine.

Stene says some of the employees may wait until the next round of shots to get vaccinated.

He explained, “We're hoping to get 65% there today but we have two more dates coming up and we're hoping that some of the employees will decide to get their shots once they see there are no adverse effects to the others.”

He also says the facility is extending the shots to every resident’s essential care giver since some of the employees aren’t receiving the vaccine.

“The essential care givers were very excited about the opportunity to do this because some of them might not be able to get it until April or May anyway so this is a huge boon to them.” Stene added. “The employees, they're excited, the residents were ecstatic about getting the vaccine at this point. I know we're early in the process here but it's been a lot of excitement for individuals.”

The vaccine is coming through the facilities pharmacy and the next round is Feb. 3rd for the second dose, or the first round for those who were hesitant, and then there is one planned for three weeks after that.

The facility says this is the first step towards freedome for residents and their families.