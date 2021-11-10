Clear

Rittenhouse: 'I didn't do anything wrong. I defended myself'

Kyle Rittenhouse

Kyle Rittenhouse has taken the stand at his murder trial and told the jury that he was under attack when he shot three men during a night of turbulent protests in Kenosha.

Posted: Nov 10, 2021 12:34 PM
Posted By: By MICHAEL TARM, SCOTT BAUER and KATHLEEN FOODY Associated Press

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand at his murder trial Wednesday and said he was under attack when he shot three men during a night of turbulent protests in Kenosha. “I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself,” he said.

The 18-year-old Rittenhouse sobbed so hard at one point that the judge declared a break. But otherwise, he was composed on the stand, even as he was being cross-examined so aggressively that the judge berated the chief prosecutor with the jury out of the room.

Rittenhouse is on trial on charges of killing two men and wounding a third during unrest that erupted in the summer of 2020 over the wounding of a Black man by a white Kenosha police officer.

He could get life in prison if convicted of the most serious charges against him.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, went to Kenosha with an AK-style semi-automatic weapon and a medic bag in what he said was an attempt to protect property from rioters who had set fires and ransacked businesses in the two preceding nights.

Rittenhouse said he fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum after Rosenbaum chased him and put his hand on the barrel of Rittenhouse's rifle. Then Rittenhouse shot and killed Anthony Huber, testifying he opened fire after Huber struck him in the neck with a skateboard and grabbed his rifle.

When a third man, Gaige Grosskreutz, “lunges at me with his pistol pointed directly at my head,” Rittenhouse shot him, too, wounding him.

“I didn’t intend to kill them, I intended to stop the people who were attacking me," Rittenhouse said.

During Rittenhouse's testimony, Judge Bruce Schroeder lashed out at prosecutor Thomas Binger for questioning Rittenhouse about whether it was appropriate to use deadly force to protect property. The judge heatedly accused Binger of improperly trying to introduce testimony that he had earlier said he was inclined to prohibit.

Rittenhouse attorney Mark Richards suggested Binger might be attempting to provoke a mistrial with his line of questioning.

The case against Rittenhouse has divided Americans over whether he was a patriot taking a stand against lawlessness or a vigilante.

Much of the testimony Wednesday was centered on the first shooting of the night, since it was Rosenbaum's death that set in motion that bloodshed that followed.

Rittenhouse said he was walking toward a Car Source lot with a fire extinguisher to put out a fire when “I hear somebody scream, ‘Burn in hell!’ And I respond with ‘Friendly, friendly, friendly!’”

He said Rosenbaum was running at him from one side and another protester with a gun in front of him, “and I was cornered." He said that's when he began to run.

He said another protester, Joshua Ziminski, told Rosenbaum, “Get him and kill him.”

Rittenhouse said he heard a gunshot directly behind him, and as he turned around, Rosenbaum was coming at him with his arms out in front of him. “I remember his hand on the barrel of my gun," Rittenhouse said.

“I shoot him," he recounted. He also said he thought the object Rosenbaum threw during the chase — a plastic hospital bag — was the chain he had seen Rosenbaum carrying earlier.

Rittenhouse said he intended to help Rosenbaum but was in shock as someone else attended to him. Rittenhouse said he thought the “safest option” was to turn himself in to police who were on nearby.

Asked by his lawyer why he didn’t keep running away from Rosenbaum, Rittenhouse said: “There was no space for me to continue to run to.”

Rittenhouse said that earlier that night, Rosenbaum was holding a chain and had twice threatened to kill him.

Apologizing to the court for his language, Rittenhouse said Rosenbaum was walking down the street with the chain and screamed, “If I catch any of you (expletives) alone I’m going to (expletive) kill you!"

And later that night, he testified, Rosenbaum said: “I’m going to cut your (expletive) hearts out! Rittenhouse said Rosenbaum also called them “N-words." But he said he didn't want to repeat the word in court.

As he first took the stand, Rittenhouse responded no when asked by his attorney whether he came to Kenosha looking for trouble.

Rittenhouse testified that he saw videos of violence in downtown Kenosha on Aug. 24, 2020, the day before the shootings, including a brick being thrown at a police officer's head and cars burning in a Car Source dealership lot.

Rittenhouse said the Car Source owner “was happy we were there.”

Rittenhouse’s decision to testify came despite several legal experts saying that an underwhelming prosecution case had made it less likely he would need to do so.

Prosecutors used 5½ days of testimony to try to portray Rittenhouse as the aggressor on the night of the shootings. But the prosecution’s witnesses often bolstered the young man’s claim of self-defense, including his fear that his weapon would be taken away and used against him.

The jurors were sent out of the room just before Rittenhouse began testifying while the judge explained his right to remain silent and the potential risks of testifying, Rittenhouse repeatedly answering that he understood.

As jurors reentered the room, they filed by Rittenhouse on the stand. As Rittenhouse began answering questions, some jurors appeared to take extensive notes on their clipboards.

___

This story has been corrected to show that it was the defense attorney, not the judge, who suggested the prosecutor was trying to cause a mistrial.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 826404

Reported Deaths: 9006
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1630321971
Ramsey672691003
Dakota60791555
Anoka57687537
Washington36146341
Stearns30475261
St. Louis25939373
Wright23066184
Scott23056165
Olmsted19682123
Sherburne16732117
Carver1473660
Clay11068100
Rice10472135
Blue Earth1035563
Crow Wing10335117
Kandiyohi9048102
Chisago900266
Otter Tail8869113
Benton8074116
Beltrami735285
Douglas695895
Mower688345
Goodhue687889
Itasca680990
Winona652355
McLeod648176
Steele623928
Isanti623577
Morrison616572
Becker581468
Polk553982
Freeborn516342
Nobles505153
Lyon489257
Carlton484469
Nicollet468457
Mille Lacs463368
Cass458147
Pine457237
Todd443338
Brown441452
Le Sueur411933
Meeker389255
Martin353441
Waseca345031
Wabasha33318
Hubbard320446
Dodge299111
Roseau284931
Fillmore270814
Wadena270733
Redwood258744
Renville249351
Houston246217
Faribault235931
Sibley230514
Pennington228429
Kanabec211731
Cottonwood210529
Chippewa203740
Aitkin200646
Watonwan183516
Pope182110
Yellow Medicine171121
Rock167524
Jackson154115
Swift152120
Koochiching148821
Clearwater145119
Murray144411
Stevens143811
Marshall142621
Pipestone141527
Lake118024
Wilkin112715
Lac qui Parle110025
Mahnomen97713
Norman9589
Grant8809
Big Stone8755
Lincoln8345
Kittson64922
Red Lake64710
Traverse5696
Unassigned560124
Lake of the Woods4984
Cook2670

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 495321

Reported Deaths: 7004
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk76659754
Linn30234409
Scott25227282
Black Hawk20978364
Woodbury19737248
Johnson18437101
Dubuque16638236
Pottawattamie14839205
Dallas14503108
Story1317553
Warren7989100
Cerro Gordo7239117
Clinton7212104
Webster7085120
Des Moines6864100
Unassigned66920
Marshall652691
Muscatine6431117
Wapello6157139
Jasper591587
Sioux582677
Lee5745100
Marion526395
Buena Vista495547
Plymouth470988
Henry399751
Jones379661
Washington375459
Benton374257
Bremer366170
Boone365438
Carroll354853
Crawford344147
Mahaska340859
Dickinson306052
Buchanan290339
Clay286535
Jackson281546
Kossuth278374
Hardin274352
Tama270977
Delaware270150
Fayette268852
Page262330
Cedar256227
Wright253248
Hamilton244857
Winneshiek240439
Floyd235246
Clayton224758
Harrison223778
Madison223425
Poweshiek221442
Cass219659
Iowa215731
Butler215239
Jefferson208541
Mills207829
Cherokee199145
Lyon198742
Allamakee197954
Hancock194939
Winnebago194534
Appanoose191352
Calhoun190918
Shelby187241
Humboldt176228
Louisa172552
Grundy172437
Emmet171246
Mitchell170343
Union170338
Franklin168728
Chickasaw164518
Sac161826
Guthrie160134
Montgomery152542
Clarke148229
Palo Alto145032
Keokuk143837
Monroe137938
Howard134323
Ida121941
Greene120417
Davis118925
Lucas116624
Pocahontas114424
Monona113539
Worth11269
Adair107336
Osceola99717
Fremont90711
Van Buren86521
Decatur86413
Taylor84913
Wayne79024
Ringgold69929
Audubon69814
Adams5308
Rochester
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 50°
Mason City
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 50°
Charles City
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
Rain and snow chances later this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo student "street medicine elective," update

Image

Updates on Peace Fountain and pedestrian closures

Image

Toy shortage ahead of holidays in our area

Image

Update on "Heart of the city," project in Rochester

Image

Sean's Weather 11/10

Image

Virtual listening sessions kick off redistricting in the Med City

Image

Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity seeking donations

Image

Healthcare labor shortage

Image

Impact of the Healthcare labor shortage

Image

Iowa substance abuse reaches record numbers during the pandemic

Community Events