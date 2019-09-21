Clear

Ritchie Valens thief is facing more legal trouble

Federal indictment filed over Mason City methamphetamine.

Posted: Sep 21, 2019 2:54 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – The man who stole some Ritchie Valens memorabilia is now accused of a federal drug crime.

Mark William Hobbs, 59 of Rudd, has been indicted in Cedar Rapids Federal Court with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Hobbs was arrested after the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office found more than a pound of meth in two storage lockers in the 600 block of 6th Street NW. Investigators say the meth has an estimated street value of more than $20,000.

He pleaded not guilty to state charges in that case and is scheduled to stand trial on November 5. The federal indictment was filed Thursday.

Hobbs pleaded guilty and got 30 days in jail for stealing two photos and a framed movie poster which belonged to the family of Ritchie Valens on February 2 during the Winter Dance Party.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Tracking a soggy start to the weekend followed by a drop in temps
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

SPX OT: Part 1

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part two

Image

Veterans MIA's POW's recognized in Rochester Observance

Image

Learning about engineering

Image

New rules for taking care of animals

Image

Looking at the weekend weather forecast

Image

Preston Housing Summit

Image

Rochester Climate Strike

Image

Climate Strike in North Iowa

Image

Lunch Celebrates Different Cultures

Community Events