Ritchie Valens thief is facing more legal trouble

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – The man who stole some Ritchie Valens memorabilia is now accused of a federal drug crime.

Mark William Hobbs, 59 of Rudd, has been indicted in Cedar Rapids Federal Court with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Hobbs was arrested after the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office found more than a pound of meth in two storage lockers in the 600 block of 6th Street NW. Investigators say the meth has an estimated street value of more than $20,000.

He pleaded not guilty to state charges in that case and is scheduled to stand trial on November 5. The federal indictment was filed Thursday.

Hobbs pleaded guilty and got 30 days in jail for stealing two photos and a framed movie poster which belonged to the family of Ritchie Valens on February 2 during the Winter Dance Party.