Rising above adversity: new opportunities await MN athletes

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – The Minnesota State High School League announced on Tuesday that volleyball and football will be moved to the spring. The decision ultimately gives those fall sport athletes to try something new.

Social media was filled with negativity surrounding the MSHSL Board of Directors’ decision on Tuesday, but just like with everything in this pandemic, it is important to find the positives.

Mabel-Canton athletic director, Lonnie Morken, says there are many positive takeaways from this decision.

“There’s a lot of kids that grew up playing youth soccer and at a certain age, they had to pick between volleyball or football. Soccer is a fall sport and now some of those kids are going to be able to go back out and probably make those teams stronger.”

Now that volleyball and football will take place in the spring and sports like baseball, softball, and track have been pushed back to late spring, it presents the opportunity to partake in other traditional fall sports that were approved to return to participation.

Morken says many student-athletes will have the opportunity to be a four-sport athlete.

“Some kids might want to go out for cross country to get in shape for the upcoming football season and for the schools that offer those sports, they’re going to get a lot more participation. They could potentially be stronger.”

The only thing that might keep this from happening is club sports. Morken says he hopes volleyball clubs will honor the state’s decision while being flexible once the spring season goes into effect.

“This is going to be difficult for everybody involved but I would love it if the clubs would be able to stop from March 15th to May 15th and honor the high school season, then start back up again if they have teams that qualified for the national tournament,” he said.

Morken says at this point, no matter how disappointed Minnesotans are, they should consider how lucky it is to even have a season to look forward to during the pandemic.

“If it’s the choice of getting to play and the choice of not playing – I’ll take it.”

Morken says that if it comes down to not having spectators at games, they will find a way for fans to be able to watch.