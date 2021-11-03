Rising COVID-19 rates close Triton Public Schools

DODGE CENTER, Minn. – A rise in COVID-19 cases will keep Triton Public Schools closed for the rest of the week.

Superintendent Craig J. Schlichting sent the following email to Triton families:

“Due to the recent increased number of COVID cases reaching the 5% level districtwide; Triton Public Schools PK-12 will be closed on Wednesday, November 3rd. The matinee for the fall play will still be held as scheduled.”

“Thursday and Friday will be distance (asynchronous) learning days for PK-12. Building administrators will be communicating learning expectations for PK-12 when distance learning. You will receive an email by 12:00 pm on Wednesday with learning expectations for Thursday, November 4th, and Friday, November 5th.”

“We have a district day scheduled for Monday, November 8th. Our plan is to return to in-person classes on Tuesday, November 9th. Please continue to inform the appropriate office of any new positive cases.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Dodge County is experiencing a high level of community transmission of COVID-19 and the CDC website states “Everyone in Dodge County, Minnesota should wear a mask in public, indoor settings.”