Rise in crimes in and near Mason City car dealership causing growing concern

MASON CITY, Iowa - From drive-by shootings, to finding syringes in his parking lot, to breaking into cars with an axe, Mason City Auto Sales owner DaLayne Germundson has seen a lot of criminal activity take place in and around his lot.

"This area of town is getting terrible."

This past Sunday morning, Mason City Police reported a call of shot fired near Germundson's lot, including shell casings that were found on the ground. (The incident is still under investigation.) Less than a month ago, one person was shot just across the street from his lot roughly a half of a block away.

With the amount of incidents, it's to the point where it's scaring customers.

"I've had a lot of people message me that are interested in cars, but are scared to come down here and look at them because of the shootings."

Germundson has installed high-definition, high quality surveillance cameras around his lot, and has captured many of these events on video. In addition, he's spoken to Mayor Bill Schickel and others about the activity surrounding his lot. But even with video evidence, the criminal incidents continue.

"Things are hitting way too close to home. I don't know what can be done, but something needs to be done."

He's seeking public input on how to keep his inventory, and customers, safe. If you have a suggestion, contact Germundson at 641-210-5571, or by messaging through the Mason City Auto Sales Facebook page.