ROCHESTER, Minn.-It's a colorless and odorless gas that has deadly affects if left undetected. Carbon monoxide kills about 400 people a year, according to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Rochester Fire Department has seen an increase in calls regarding CO during that historic blizzard.

Last week calls for carbon monoxide went up, with snow fall coming down now and into the night red says carbon monoxide poisoning is still a risk.

RFD were busy responding to 17 calls for carbon monoxide. 12 of those calls were between February 24th and 25th. RFD says the reason for the spike were likely due to heavy snow blocking furnace exhaust vents. That’s something Michael Dean knows about all too well.

He works at Ace hardware and tells me when his children were younger they covered his exhaust vents with snow, not realizing it was preventing carbon monoxide in his home from escaping.

“I noticed it before the furnace quit working before it was a danger of carbon monoxide buildup,” he said.

Rochester firefighters recommend you keep you vents and gas meters clear of snow and ice.