Rise and Adapt: Prep athletes have showcased resiliency over the last year

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One year ago, sports of all levels across the globe were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Athletes accepted the challenge and showcased how resilient they can be when they have their minds set on a common goal.

For months on end, gyms and arenas sat quiet. Empty. While we’re still not out of the woods just yet, vaccines provide hope that someday soon, sports will return to normal. No matter how much adversity is thrown their way, athletes keep rising up and tackling each challenge.

It’s a story best told through parents.

“One of the things I thought was impressive was that they took the time and they practice in the summer on playgrounds,” said Lourdes parent, Martha Macken Elliott. “They not only were practicing basketball, but they were trying to bond together as a team because they knew that they would only do better by the more that they were around each other.”

Instinctively, athletes knew they had no choice other than to adapt to the situation.

“They’ve been faced with a lot of challenges. Starting late, masks, practices/games cut short, but they’re making the most out of it,” said Lourdes parent, Trisha Adamson. “To see the kids keeping a positive attitude is actually refreshing as a parent because you could easily go down the pity pool lane and it could spiral out of control.”

When it would have been so easy to throw in the towel, athletes kept fighting.

“They embrace it and work together as teammates because they never know when that last game could be for them and especially having a senior, it could be your last game for Lourdes,” Macken Elliott said.

The challenges students have faced over the last year have shown us what resiliency looks like, teaching us all a valuable life lesson.

“If life throws a lemon at you, make lemonade or throw it back. You can decide,” Adamson said.