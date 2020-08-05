Riot-damaged Minnesota small businesses can apply for federal disaster loans

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz says businesses damaged in the riots after the death of George Floyd can now apply for help from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

“These last few months, I have visited with business owners and community leaders to talk about the next steps in rebuilding. To them, rebuilding is about more than a store front – it’s about maintaining the vibrancy and vitality of the community,” says Governor Tim Walz. “I am grateful that our federal partners have stepped in to help. There is a lot of work ahead, and we must continue to commit the resources needed to rebuild together.”

This comes after Governor Walz’ request to President Trump for a federal disaster declaration was denied. Walz says he’s appealing that decision.

State officials say nearly 1,500 Twin Cities businesses were damaged by vandalism, fire, or looting and current damage estimates exceed $500,000,000. The SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program provides small businesses with working capital loans of up to $2 million to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing as they work to repair and rebuild.

Businesses in the affected areas of Hennepin, Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne and Wright counties may apply for a loan at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/.