Riot charges possible after fight involving 8 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Eight people could be facing riot charges after an altercation between an ex-boyfriend and girlfriend.
Police said it happened at 10:13 p.m. in the 2000 block of 16 ½ St. when a male, 20, and a female, 18, confronted each other and claimed they were each assaulted by the other.
Police said eight people - 4 males and 4 females aged 15-22 - began fighting and someone threw a brink into a car while a male was hit in the head with a rock.
No arrests were made at the time but police said they are referring potential charges to a prosecutor.
