Clear

Rights activists, political leaders mourn Rep. John Lewis

John Lewis died at 80 years old.

Posted: Jul 18, 2020 9:42 PM

Rights activists, politicians from both parties and many other people touched by the legacy of John Lewis mourned the congressman and pillar of the civil rights movement Saturday, lauding the strength, courage and kindness of a man whose lifelong struggle against racial discrimination took him from a bridge in Selma to the nation's Capitol.

"As a young man marching for equality in Selma, Alabama, John answered brutal violence with courageous hope," said former President George W. Bush. "And throughout his career as a civil rights leader and public servant, he worked to make our country a more perfect union."
Former President Barack Obama, America's first Black president, recalled being sworn in for his first term: "I hugged him on the inauguration stand before I was sworn in and told him I was only there because of the sacrifices he made."
Lewis died Friday, several months after the Georgia Democrat announced that he had been diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer.
Lewis, 80, often recalled his upbringing in the segregated South, including how he was denied a library card because the library was for "whites only." He was determined to destroy segregation, joining with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. as founder of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee to help plan the 1963 March on Washington.
Two years later, Lewis helped lead the "Bloody Sunday" voting rights march intended to go from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama. White police, state troopers and thugs blocked their way on the bridge out of Selma, attacking the peaceful marchers with clubs, bullwhips and tear gas. Lewis suffered a cracked skull.
He went on to make a career in politics, representing Atlanta in Congress for more than 30 years, and all the while imploring people to press for justice - to make what he came to call "good trouble, necessary trouble."
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms described that call as "a generational rallying cry for nonviolent activism in the pursuit of social justice and human rights."
"He fought harder and longer than anyone in our nation's continuing battle for civil rights and equal justice," the NAACP said in a written statement.
He also scrapped with President Donald Trump, refusing to attend his inauguration and calling him a racist. Trump ordered flags flown at half-staff to honor Lewis - as required by law for sitting members of Congress. More than 14 hours after his death, following an array of unrelated retweets and a golf outing, he offered condolences.
"Saddened to hear the news of civil rights hero John Lewis passing," Trump tweeted. "Melania and I send our prayers to he and his family."
Those mourning included baseball legend Hank Aaron, who said he and Lewis "connected to the roots."
"By that I mean we were born and grew up in the highly racist and segregated south, in the state of Alabama," Aaron said. "He committed his life to the struggle for justice and equality for all people."
Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris of California noted that Lewis stood not just for an end to racial discrimination, but for gay rights, such as when he opposed the federal ban on gay marriage, and for immigrant rights, such as an end to family-separation policies.
There was no immediate announcement on funeral plans, which could be affected by the coronavirus pandemic. In an order, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said flags on state buildings would be lowered through sunset on the day of Lewis' interment.
Kemp praised Lewis as "a Civil Rights hero, freedom fighter, devoted public servant, and beloved Georgian who changed our world in a profound way."
State law says Kemp must schedule a special election to fill the current term of Lewis, who was first elected to represent Georgia's majority Black 5th District in 1986, said Georgia Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs. A vote would have to be held within 30 days.
Separately, Democrats can appoint a replacement candidate to fill Lewis' slot on the November ballot since he already had won the nomination for another term, said Fuchs.
In Congress, Democratic senators signaled a fight over Lewis' legacy after Majority Leader Mitch McConnell issued a statement lionizing him.
"I will never forget joining hands with John as members of Congress sang We Shall Overcome at a 2008 ceremony honoring his friend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.," McConnell wrote. "It could not have been more humbling to consider what he had suffered and sacrificed so those words could be sung in that place."
The Democrats noted that McConnell had refused to bring the 2020 Voting Rights Act, passed by the House, up for a vote before the Republican-controlled Senate. The measure would restore federal oversight of state elections, after the conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court invalidated much of the 1965 Voting Rights Act in 2013.
Harris, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and others urged McConnell to allow a vote, and several said it should be given a new name: the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 45013

Reported Deaths: 1573
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin14348798
Ramsey5534246
Dakota2952100
Stearns261519
Anoka2572109
Nobles17026
Washington140240
Olmsted137920
Mower9992
Scott9777
Rice9108
Blue Earth6532
Clay65038
Kandiyohi6101
Wright5854
Carver5452
Sherburne4065
Todd4052
Lyon3713
Freeborn3221
Watonwan2760
Steele2731
St. Louis26816
Benton2563
Nicollet21813
Martin1815
Winona16716
Le Sueur1481
Cottonwood1460
Goodhue1468
Otter Tail1301
Crow Wing12712
Chisago1191
Pine1150
Dodge1110
Pipestone1085
McLeod1070
Carlton980
Douglas940
Polk933
Itasca9112
Murray910
Isanti900
Waseca860
Unassigned8540
Chippewa841
Beltrami830
Becker770
Morrison701
Faribault690
Meeker691
Sibley632
Jackson610
Pennington580
Brown542
Wabasha500
Fillmore430
Swift431
Mille Lacs422
Renville423
Lincoln380
Rock370
Yellow Medicine350
Houston330
Grant321
Koochiching312
Roseau310
Cass282
Redwood260
Pope240
Wilkin233
Norman220
Marshall200
Kanabec191
Aitkin180
Big Stone180
Wadena180
Mahnomen161
Clearwater150
Stevens130
Hubbard120
Lake120
Traverse90
Lac qui Parle60
Red Lake50
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 37800

Reported Deaths: 784
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk8121188
Woodbury341846
Black Hawk265060
Buena Vista175012
Johnson15989
Linn152886
Dallas150433
Scott125410
Marshall116420
Dubuque113623
Story9268
Pottawattamie89714
Wapello72631
Muscatine72445
Crawford6863
Sioux5260
Webster5255
Tama50329
Wright4151
Cerro Gordo39512
Warren3861
Jasper38217
Plymouth3705
Louisa36813
Dickinson3233
Washington2579
Hamilton2091
Boone1781
Clinton1581
Clay1551
Clarke1523
Allamakee1394
Bremer1317
Franklin1290
Carroll1271
Mahaska12517
Shelby1250
Poweshiek1158
Des Moines1122
Emmet1100
Pocahontas1081
Cedar1031
Hardin1010
Henry983
Marion970
Guthrie954
Floyd902
Benton871
Cherokee871
Jackson850
Jones851
Taylor810
Butler802
Monona790
Hancock732
Sac730
Osceola700
Buchanan691
Humboldt691
Calhoun682
Harrison680
Lyon670
Madison652
Iowa641
Jefferson640
Fayette630
Delaware621
Kossuth620
Mitchell590
Mills580
Monroe587
Palo Alto570
Lee562
Clayton543
Grundy540
Union541
Winneshiek531
Winnebago520
Davis441
Howard400
Lucas384
Chickasaw350
Greene340
Unassigned340
Appanoose333
Worth320
Cass290
Ida240
Page240
Keokuk231
Van Buren211
Adair190
Audubon191
Montgomery182
Ringgold171
Decatur150
Fremont130
Adams120
Wayne111
Rochester
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Mason City
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Austin
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Charles City
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
A hot Saturday afternoon culminates with a potentially stormy evening
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dave Weather 7-18 10p

Image

Austin's Nywesh commits to Western Nebraska

Image

Trump Victory field office opens in Rochester

Image

Rochester Community Initiative holds public forum for city council candidates

Image

'Fakebrai' comes to Harmony

Image

Rochester Community Initiative holds public forum for city council candidates

Image

Dave's 6p Weather 7-18

Image

Staycationing: Pandemic-Friendly Getaways

Image

Hemp farm offering tours

Image

Honkers vs. MoonDogs

Community Events