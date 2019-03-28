Right place, right time: Rochester police officer uses Heimlich Maneuver to help man who was choking

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It was a police officer in the right place at the right time that may have saved a life.

A Rochester Police officer was driving east on 20th St. SE on Wednesday morning when he saw a vehicle passing someone in a no-passing zone.

When the officer, identified as Lance Woltman, passed the car, he saw the driver frantically waving at him.

It turned out the 61-year-old male was choking and Woltman twice used the Heimlich Maneuver and freed up what the man was choking on.

The driver told Woltman he was ready to pass out from not being able to breath.