Riding horseback across Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa - An annual horse ride that raises money for kids to go to summer camp came through North Iowa.

On Friday morning, riders from the Three Rivers Pony Express made their way through Mason City on their way to Easter Seals Camp Sunnyside in Des Moines.

The ride has been going on every Easter weekend since 1968, and since then, riders from across the state have raised over $10 million for the camp.

Cindy Thompson with Three Rivers says that Friday's weather has been helpful compared to last year's ride during chilly conditions.

"Three years ago, it was beautiful too. That's when it's fun because you get your lawn chairs out and sit and watch as the horses go by until it's your turn. When it's colder, you're sort of stuck in your trucks with your rain gear on, so this is awesome."

"We get a lot of support. We even have people that'll stop as we're stopped and donate money. It's a pretty nice feeling that people actually care and will help us out."

The crew will stop in Iowa Falls before continuing on to Des Moines.