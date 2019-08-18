Riding for the Make-a-Wish Foundation

MASON CITY, Iowa - People in our area took advantage of the beautiful weather on Saturday for a good cause: to raise money for the Make-a-Wish Foundation, which grants children suffering from critical illnesses one last wish.

The annual Make-a-Wish Ride raises money to make those dreams a reality.

Riders met at Harley Davidson Saturday morning before heading out on the open road through North Iowa, and eventually ended up in Clear Lake. Riders check in to five different stops along the route and have the chance to take part in a raffle.

Mike Heggtvedt explains why he's joined in on the fundraising ride for so many years.

"We have an opportunity to get some kids on a trip that they may never be able to take again, and it's interesting to hear what some of them want for a trip. The other part of it is the comraderie with the other bikers."

Funds raised from each ride can cover an average of about 2-3 wishes per year.