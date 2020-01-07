Clear
Riding for a Reason: Local family raising awareness about mental health

The Coy family is starting the Wyatt Coy Scholarship Fund.

Posted: Jan 7, 2020 5:19 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

MANTORVILLE, Minn. - The numbers are alarming. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, each day, approximately 123 Americans die by suicide.

It's a reality a Mantorville family knows all too well.

"He was a very lively child. He was smart, witty, funny," Matthew Coy told KIMT News 3 in 2017, just months after his son Wyatt had taken his own life.

"Worst possible situation for any parent," Coy said.

Now, 3 years later, the Coys are still struggling to cope with Wyatt's death. But they're also determined to take their tragedy and do some good.

"On january 19th we're going to have a memorial snowmobile ride in memory of my son Wyatt who lost his battle with depression," said Coy.

"Our goal is to create a perpetual scholarship program for a student entering the mental health field. Wyatt was clearly suffering from some mental health issues. What better way to honor his memory than to do something that he loves while helping a cause that was important to him," Coy said.

Coy's goal is to end the stigma surrounding mental health and get more resources for those who are suffering, so other families don't have to go through the unthinkable.

"To let people know today and every day that it's okay to not be okay," Coy said.

The Riding for a Reason Snowmobile Ride is Sunday, January19th. Registration starts at 11:00am at the Mantorville Fire Hall. The cost is $25.00. All proceeds will go to the Wyatt Coy Scholarship Fund.

