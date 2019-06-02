Riding bicycles for a sweet treat

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Avid bike riders took advantage of the good weather on Satuday for the North Iowa Touring Club's annual Pie Ride.

Bikers had a few routes to choose from: a ride around the lake at 14 miles, 39 mile, or 52 mile rides. At the end, riders were treated to a spaghetti lunch, and of course, pie.

Ryan Schulze came down from Rochester to ride around Clear Lake, saying it's all about community.

"I like to support the local cycling community, my mother-in-law lives here in town, and it's a beautiful day to go riding."

Funds raised from the Pie Ride are used by the Club to promote outdoor activities and bicycling road safety.