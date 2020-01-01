Rideshare shortage in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn- Technology has made it easier for people to get to where they need to be. Companies like Uber are billion-dollar businesses because it’s convenient. In the Rochester area, rideshares are starting to become a problem instead of a solution for people looking for a taxi service.

Bethany Wippermann moved to Rochester from the twin cities a year and a half ago.

She says she would Uber everywhere in St. Paul, especially when she would go out but in Rochester, she does things differently.

"I don't feel like there are enough cars to feel comfortable,” Wippermann said. “like I’m guaranteed that I'm gonna get a ride. So most of the time we don't use it because I don't feel like we can bank on it. So if we go out for the night my husband and I one of us will plan on driving which is okay but it's not ideal."

Jeremy Kittleson has been a rideshare driver for the last three years.

He says for some driving Uber or Lyft might be a part-time job.

He adds point-blank in Rochester it can be hard to find a ride when you need one because the demand is exceeding the supply.

"The demand is outrageous but then you have the other side of it we can keep busy on normal money through Friday," Kittleson said.

He says another thing contributing to the shortage is the weather.

“During the winter we lose I think drivers during the winter,” Kittleson said. “Snowstorms or any amount of snow just this little amount of slush here kind of gets rid of the drivers because your vehicle is your life. So if you get in a small fender bender you're out of a job for a month.”