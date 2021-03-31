Rider killed Monday in SUV/motorcycle collision in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – One person died after a Monday afternoon collision in Mason City.

Police officers and firefighters were called to the area of 11th Street NE and N Rhode Island Avenue around 4:25 pm Monday. Authorities say an SUV driven by Taylor Bublitz of Mason City collided with a motorcycle ridden by James Birke of Mason City.

Police say Birke was injured in the collision and taken by ambulance to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

The Mason City Police Department says this collision remains under investigation and anyone with information on it is asked to contact Lt. Jeremy Ryal at 641-421-2716.