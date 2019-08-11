Clear

Rider flown to hospital after northeast Iowa motorcycle crash

Happened Saturday afternoon in Allamakee County.

Posted: Aug 11, 2019 1:19 PM
Updated: Aug 11, 2019 1:25 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WATERVILLE, Iowa – A Chickasaw County man is flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash.

The Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 3:47 pm Saturday in the 600 block of Highway 76. Chad Dean Miller, 45 of New Hampton, was riding north when he failed to negotiate a curve and went into the ditch. Miller was thrown from the motorcycle and received serious injuries.

He was taken to Veterans Memorial Hospital in Waukon and then flown by air ambulance to Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wisconsin, for treatment.

This crash is under investigation. The Waterville Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.

