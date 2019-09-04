Clear

Rider badly hurt in Olmsted County motorcycle crash

Happened Friday in Claremont Township.

Posted: Sep 4, 2019 6:36 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CLAREMONT TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A man suffered severe head injuries after a motorcycle crash Friday.

It happened around 11:30 am in the 6300 block of County Club Road. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says James Dahnert, 32 of Rochester, lost control and crashed.

The Sheriff’s Office says Dahnert was not wearing a helmet and the reason for the crash is unknown.

