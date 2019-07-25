Clear
RideAbility uses therapy horses to enhance physical and mental health.

A non-profit in Pine Island is offering therapy to children and adults with special needs, with the help of some four legged, thousand pound friends.

Posted: Jul 25, 2019 11:03 AM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

Ride Ability uses horses to enhance physical, spiritual, emotional, and mental health through horse back riding and other related activities.

Ride Ability uses horses to enhance physical, spiritual, emotional, and mental health through horse back riding and other related activities.

The organization will be at the Olmsted County Free Fair from Thursday through Sunday giving horse back rides with a suggested donation of $5.00.

Click here for more information on the organization.

Tracking isolated showers tonight, severe weather chances Friday
