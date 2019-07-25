RideAbility uses therapy horses to enhance physical and mental health.

PINE ISLAND, Minn.- A non-profit in Pine Island is offering therapy to children and adults with special needs, with the help of some four legged, thousand pound friends.
Ride Ability uses horses to enhance physical, spiritual, emotional, and mental health through horse back riding and other related activities.
The organization will be at the Olmsted County Free Fair from Thursday through Sunday giving horse back rides with a suggested donation of $5.00.
Click here for more information on the organization.
