Ride shares busy in winter weather: 'Just call us because our car will be warm and we'll take you to work'

Sunday into Monday was busy day for Lyft and Uber drivers.

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 7:15 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The winter weather we’re seeing can make it tough to get to work, school, or wherever you need to go.

Nowadays, you don’t even need your own car to get around. Just a cell phone can produce an instant chauffeur.

Living in the Midwest, one of the last things you want to do on a cold, winter day is jump in your car and start it up.

Thankfully Lyft and Uber drivers, like Jeremy Kittleson, have you covered.

“A lot of people like to have the warm car,” Kittleson said. “You don't have to scrape your car, you don't have to dig your car out. Just call us because our car will be warm and we'll take you to work.”

Kittleson tells KIMT he’s surprised he’s not seeing any surges, saying last year’s snow storms were like holidays and prices went up.

He’s busy Monday night getting people home from work, not getting paid extra but knowing fewer cars means safer roads.

Travel will remain difficult tonight and tomorrow morning. We're tracking dangerous cold.
