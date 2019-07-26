Ride safety at the Olmsted County Free Fair

ROCHESTER, Minn. - For many families, a day at the fair is a long standing tradition.

"We have been coming to the fair for many years and now we're happy to bring our grandkids here to share it. So we're just out to ride a few rides and eat some bad food," said David, a Rochester resident who was at the fair with his wife, Julie, and their grandchildren.

When you're riding the rides at the fair, you want to know they're safe. So we asked a ride supervisor with Goldstar Amusements about what they do to make sure everyone is safe.

"Every week, basically each ride out here gets touched and visually checked twice a week, because it gets set up and tore down once a week. So when it gets set up, the inspection sheet will be filled out and every day before opening. So the ride supervisor will fill out the inspection sheet and if something was wrong, it will come to me, and then I will go out and fix whatever needs to be fixed," said Goldstar Amusements' Ride Supervisor Leo Kerwan.