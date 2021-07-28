Ride RPT buses for free if you're looking for a Cool Place to Be

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Spending a long time in the heat and humidity can be unpleasant and even dangerous. To make sure vulnerable people have a safe means of cooling off, Rochester Public Transit buses are giving free rides on Wednesday until 9 p.m.

It's as simple as telling the driver you're looking for 'a cool place to be.' You are welcome to ride at no charge until you are comfortable again. "What we're trying to do is make it very easy for anyone who's experiencing health effects of this hot weather to seek shelter or to get to a place where they can cool off and feel a little bit better," explains Nick Lemmer.

The transit service was activated today because of the heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service. If another heat warning is made in the days to come, you can anticipate the 'a cool place to be' program to run again.

The city asks that riders cooling off are mindful of what route they are on to prevent people from becoming stranded far from their home or destination.

Face masks on public transit are still required. Bus drivers have some on hand for people who do not have them.